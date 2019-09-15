|
|
Danny Lee Payne
Aug. 31, 1946 - Aug. 31, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Danny Lee Payne, born August 31, 1946 to Aubrey Payne and Genevieve White in South Bend, Indiana went into the loving arms of God Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Tampa, Florida with his two daughters at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sue, and his beloved second wife, Allison Beulah Payne. He is survived by his daughters, Tammy (John) Lybarger and Shannon Novik from his first wife, Christina VanDeVoorde, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, as well as his lifelong friend, Wesley Mead. Danny attended Central High School in South Bend, Indiana. He worked as a machinist for most of his life at Torrington of South Bend, Hasco Manufacturing in California, and finally retiring from Simonton Glass where he ultimately settled in Florida. Danny was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago White Sox fan. He was a lifelong fisherman and also enjoyed hunting and golf. He was member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #2276 of Zephyrhills, Florida for many years. Memorial will be announced.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019