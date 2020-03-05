|
Danny Lee Szabo
April 19, 1959 - March 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Danny Lee Szabo, age 60, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. He was a union electrician and foreman for Electrical Union Local #153.
Danny was born on April 19, 1959 in South Bend, Indiana, to Julius M. Szabo and the late Bobbie Jean (Hughs) Szabo.
On September 21, 2009 in South Bend, IN he married Laura J. (Lenczewski) Szabo, who survives.
Along with his loving wife Laura, Danny is survived by his daughter, Danica R. Szabo of South Bend; son, Davis E. Szabo of South Bend; stepdaughter, Kerry A. Forstinger of South Bend; stepsons, Helmut F. Forstinger and Joseph M. Lenczewski both of South Bend; two grandchildren, Eli Marquez and Makenzie Lenczewski; his father and stepmother, Julius and Esther Szabo of South Bend; one brother, Robert Szabo of Walkerton; five nephews including Ted Klaudusz and Allen (Nikki) Santana both of LaPorte; and a niece. Danny is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael and Brenda Lenczewski of South Bend, Richard and Carrie Stanton of Florida, and Ron and Dawn Lenczewski Hicks of Union Mills. He was preceded in death by his mother and his stepbrother, John Szabo.
Danny was an avid golfer, motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoyed muscle cars. Danny loved and adored his family - it was his life. He had a big heart and helped so many people, even strangers.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, where friends may visit from 1:00pm until time of service.
Contributions in memory of Danny may be made to Palmer Funeral Homes for final expenses. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020