Darlene Carol Wiley



Sept. 7, 1949 - March 30, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Darlene Carol Wiley, 69, died at IU Health Hospital in Indianapolis, IN on 3/30/19 at 12:47 AM.



She spent her last 54 days on earth in the hospital after complications of receiving a Kidney Transplant on 2/5/19. Her final moments were so beautiful and special as she was surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law, and hospital chaplain. Her daughter sang, “Give Me Jesus” at her bed-side and Darlene went home to her Savior on the last word of the song.



Darlene was a creative, vibrant, faithful, and giving woman who dedicated her time and love to First United Methodist Church in South Bend. She created “Heart and Sew,” one of the missions at the church to make quilts, hats, scarves, and mittens for those in need. She was the nursery assistant on Sundays and was beloved by the children at the church. On most Sundays she led the “joys and concerns” during the first service and spoke the most beautiful prayers. She worked as a Data Entry Clerk at Press Ganey for nearly 14 years. She was a Penn High School graduate, class of 1967 and would routinely meet up with her friends from high school for the “Penn Lunch Bunch.” She loved her three children and three grandchildren very much and would brag about what they were doing at any opportunity.



Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Betty Parmley. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Trudy) Wiley of South Bend, IN, Timothy (Karin) Wiley of Goshen, IN, and Sarah (Casey) Tietsort of Annandale, VA; grandchildren, Brandon Wiley of South Bend, IN, Ailia Wiley of Gosen, IN, and Elizabeth Tietsort of South Bend, IN; sister, Denise (Tim) Shampel of Osceola, IN; and brother, Dean Parmley of South Bend, IN.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 333 N. Main St., South Bend, IN 46601. In lieu of flowers please donate to “Heart and Sew” Mission at First United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral and Cremation Services. To leave the family an online condolence or to share a special story or memory about Darlene, please visit www.serenityfuneralservices.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary