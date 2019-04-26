Darlene I. Carlton



April 27, 1928 - April 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Darlene I. Carlton, 90 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in her home in Sanctuary at St. Paul's, South Bend. Darlene was born on April 27, 1928 in South Bend to the late Elmer Sholly and Commilla (Forsyth) Sholly. On September 11, 1948, Darlene and Charles Henry Carlton were wed at the First Brethren Church in South Bend. Married for 65 years, Charles preceded her in death on January 23, 2014. She is also preceded in death by her sons, Paul and Dale Carlton; her infant sister, Marian Joan Sholly; and brother, Elmer Eugene Sholly.



Darlene is survived by her daughters, Teri (John) Woodruff of Mishawaka and Janet (George) Rumpf of South Bend. She was known lovingly as Grandma Crazy by her grandchildren: Jill (Jeremy) Satterfield, Shawn (Ragen) Carlton, and Christopher Woodruff and was very proud of her three great-granddaughters, Caleigh, Adelynn, and Andi. Darlene is also survived by her sister-in-law, Patri (Carlton) Hilborn, husband Trent; nieces, Linda (Hilborn) Wills and Cheryl (Hilborn) Wade; and nephews, Chris Hilborn, David Sholly, Bryan (Lynda) Sholly, and Bruce Sholly. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.



Darlene graduated from Lakeville High School in 1946, and then enrolled in Memorial Hospital's School of Nursing. She retired after 20 years as a medical assistant to help take care of her parents. Following Charles' retirement, they enjoyed traveling, antiquing, and supporting their grandchildren in their various endeavors. Darlene was a happy, fun-loving person, who was affectionately known as “trouble” at St. Paul's. Darlene had a kind spirit and always had a joke ready to make you smile.



Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. Chaplin Carol McCollester will officiate. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Darlene I. Carlton may be made to: Southlawn United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 10043, South Bend, IN 46680; The , 208 S LaSalle St. Ste 1500, Chicago, IL 60604; or The Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.