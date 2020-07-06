1/
Darlene J. Jones
1940 - 2020
Darlene J. Jones

Feb. 16, 1940 - July 3, 2020

LANSING, IL - Darlene J. Jones, age 80, of Lansing, Illinois died peacefully early Friday morning, July 3, 2020.

She was born February 16, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois, the middle of three children of Charles and Louise Spaulding, Sr.

Darlene was a dedicated civil servant, starting in 1972 and spending forty-two years with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring as a Supervisor at one of the large postal facilities in a large southern Chicago suburb.

Darlene will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her brother, Charles Spaulding of Cassopolis and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when we will process to Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis for a Graveside service. Ms. Jones will be laid to rest beside her parents and sister, Sandra Williams.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Darlene be made to Cass County Animal Control, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
JUL
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
