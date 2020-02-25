|
Darlene Jean
Stutzman
June 24, 1935 - Feb. 21, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Darlene Jean Stutzman was born in Mishawaka, IN to Charles Elroy Eby and Signa Louise Fannon on the 24th day of June 1935. She went home to her family on the 21st day of February 2020. She passed peacefully in the morning hours at her Mishawaka, IN home. In her early days Darlene was a Catholic schoolteacher for two years. She also worked at a diner where she met her lifelong sweetheart, late Husband, Lloyd (Keith) Stutzman. They married and raised two sons, spending most of their years in Oak harbor, OH. Darlene was a strong hearted, lovely homemaker for the rest of her life. She loved to read in her spare time along with gardening and tending to the chickens and pig her and Keith once had. She also adored her late dog, Gypsy. What she treasured most in the world was her Children and Grandchildren. She spent a great many days and nights with them at her Ohio home creating everlasting memories of joy. The time came and she moved to Indiana to be close to the Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren she has. She spent her final years visiting with family and friends. Darlene was very independent, always happy and full of joy and compassion.
Darlene is survived by her brother, Berlin Ware; sisters, Janice (Ware) Riffle, and Marty Kolodziej; grandchildren, Laurie Fannon, Sandra Fannon, Pete (Kellie) Wilson, Kyle (Amie) Wilson, Michael Allen Wilson (Mcintire) (Barron), Caryl (Eric) Morris, Jessica Dowdy, James Dowdy, and Keith Fannon; Great-grandchildren, Robert Fannon, Tommy (Kayla) Fannon-England, Lacey Fannon, Emily White, Michael White, Bailey White, Alesha Nordstrom, Crystal Fannon, Allison Treash, Kaylyn Fannon and Alyssia Weston. Great-Great Grandchildren Kaylie Fannon, Haylie Fannon, Lillie Fannon-England, Leah Darlene England, Aiden Fannon-England, Olivia Chubb, Natalie White, Sara Etherington, Marie Etherington, Callie Etherington, Carter Etherington, Christopher Oswalt, Xaviar White, Jayce Mcfarland, Cambria Nordstrom, Noah Nordstrom, Rylee Zawacki, Russel Zawacki III, and Benito Sanchez. Beloved and cherished Niece Cherri Smith and Great Niece Kayla Hensel. Many more Nephews, Nieces, and Friends.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Eby and Signa Fannon; beloved stepfather, Berlyn D. Ware; husband of 47 years, Lloyd Keith Stutzman; lifelong friend, Edgar C. Klot; sisters, Sharron George and Shirley Bennett; sons, Stanley Fannon and Steven Wilson (Mcintire); daughter, Mary Wilson (Dowdy), Nancy Wilson, and Zelda (Kathleen) Mcintire (Bottorff) (Thornton); great grand-daughter, Kayla Fannon; and great-grandson, Christopher David White.
Darlene would tell you all that everything will be alright!
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, February 29 at 12 noon, with visitation one hour prior in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020