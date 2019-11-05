|
Darlene K. Williams
Oct. 16, 1955 - Nov. 3, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Darlene K. Williams, 64, of Granger, IN, passed away at 4:27 a.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Darlene was born on October 16, 1955 in South Bend, IN, to Victor and Rachel (Dawson) Singleton, both of whom have preceded her in death. On May 16, 1989 in South Bend, Darlene married Jeff Williams. Jeff survives along with two daughters, Tammy Kazmierczak and Shelly Carrico; a son, Ryan Markley; grandchildren, Halie, Brent, Ashley, Andrew, Devin, and Chasity; along with seven great-grandchildren and her brother, Victor Singleton. Darlene was very active with the Harris Township Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and she was the owner and operator of Xtreme clean, cleaning services. Darlene loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time at Hamlin Lake at the beach and fishing.
Visitation for Darlene will be on Thursday, November 7, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka where a Funeral service will take place after the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to family to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019