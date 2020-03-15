|
Darlene Kaye
McCandlish Colvin
March 20, 1949 - Dec. 19, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Darlene Kaye McCandlish Colvin passed away peacefully in her North Palm Beach home on December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ruby (Mahler) McCandlish and her twin sister, Marlene Faye McCandlish Sturmer.
Darlene was born to Roy and Ruby on March 20, 1949, making their home in Mishawaka, IN complete with two sets of twin girls. The older set, Mrs. Jeannette (Dave) Gingerich of Mishawaka and Mrs. Janet (William) Weber of South Bend were the first to arrive in 1942. Darlene had a love for all animals and adventure. What an adventure her life was with many animals! Her first move was to Chicago where she worked for Delta Airlines and tells of one occasion she visited Africa. The images of the poverty in the country and how there was never enough food never left her. Darlene moved to Florida at a young age where she met and married Jim Birchall. During her marriage to Jim, Darlene had adventures in foreign countries. She told of how she stowed away in the belly of a plane Jim was piloting and went to Greece. In 1983 she achieved her dream of becoming a Dade County Sherriff. Darty would reminisce about how she had a hard time scaling the wall at the Police Academy due to her short stature but through perseverance she succeeded. After three short years on the Dade County Sheriff Department she celebrated her divorce from Jim and went on a Hawaiian cruise where she met Robert Colvin. After a long distance romance she married him and moved to Canada. When she moved to Canada her love of critters resulted in the addition of two dogs and a potbelly pig named Wilbur to their home. Years later she would return to Florida and eventually live down the street from her twin, Marty. Darty did not know a stranger and would often cook huge meals and deliver the meals to her neighbors. Her house was never empty as she opened her doors to many critters.
Darlene is survived by her older sisters, her nieces and nephews, cousins, and several friends both in Florida and Indiana. Her love for people spread across the ocean, as wherever Darlene traveled she made lasting friendships.
“What a wonderful life. Had it all - family, friends, and critters. All the very best. I wish you the same blessed fortune I have had. So many loves; so many friends; so many memories. I was blessed by all of you.” - Darlene K. McCandlish Colvin 1949-2019
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020