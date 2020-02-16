|
Darlene L. Rider
Nov. 13, 1959 - Feb. 7, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Darlene L. Rider, 60, of Mishawaka, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 in her residence.
Darlene was born on November 13, 1959 in Mishawaka to Derle and Sandra (Banner) Wing, both of whom have preceded her in death.
Darlene is survived by her children, Misty Rider Berlincourt, Laura Rider, and Clifton Rider; six grandchildren, Keegan Berlincourt, Darrian Berlincourt, D'Andre Griffin, Cassandra Griffin, Sophia Griffin, and Courtney Griffin; and two brothers, Derle Wing Jr. and Tony Wing. A Memorial service will take place at 12:00 Noon, Friday, February 21 at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, with Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church officiating the services. Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery following the memorial service for immediate family members, after which a Celebration of Life will take place at De Amicis Club, 302 West 11th St., Mishawaka from 5 pm to 11 pm. She was a hard-working and loving woman and will be greatly missed.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020