Darlene M. Ewald
July 2, 1931 - Feb. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Darlene M. Ewald, 88, a lifelong resident of the South Bend area, passed away at home on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Darlene was born July 2, 1931 in South Bend to the late Stephan and Mary (Zarobinski) Pawlak. Darlene was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Pawlak.
On August 11, 1951 Darlene married the love of her life, Jerome Ewald, who survives along with their children, Dawn Ewald of South Bend, Daryl Ewald of Nappanee, and Derek (Georgeann) Ewald of Elkhart; grandchildren, Jason (Mandi) Lula, Ashley Petrass, Andrew Petrass, and Alexis (Johnny) Jerzykowski all of South Bend, Justin (Shannay) Ewald of Silver Lake, Jessica (Mikel) Glossenger and Ryne Ewald of Elkhart, and Chad (Nikki) Brew of Goshen; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Jennifer) Pawlak of South Bend.
After leaving her career as a telephone operator with AT&T, Darlene devoted her life to her loving husband of 68 years and their children. She enjoyed being a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Darlene loved being outdoors and near water, especially spending time together at their lake cottage and fall trips to Florida. Darlene enjoyed fishing and attending sporting events, especially baseball with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid Cubs and White Sox fan. Her family cherishes the many things she taught them throughout the years and all the special memories she created with them.
Visitation for Darlene will be 10:00am to 12:00pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 12:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020