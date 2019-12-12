|
Darlene Rossow
Nov. 6, 1945 - Dec. 2, 2019
NILES, MI - Darlene Rossow passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Born in 1945 in Niles, MI, Darlene graduated from Niles High School with the class of 1963. Darlene received an Associate Degree in Business from Lansing Community College in 1994.
Darlene worked for the State of Michigan for 26 years. During her time with the State she worked out of many locations, some of which included Lansing, St. Johns, and Hartford. After Darlene retired, she worked at the library, at a restaurant, and at the casino to keep herself busy.
Darlene was a very creative person. She was involved in ceramics, arts and crafts, and baking cakes for most of her adult life. Darlene loved Tupperware, Mary Kay, and Girl Scouts. Darlene would make friends with anyone and her wonderful smile could light up a room.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Margaret Rossow. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Stefanie Wingeart Walker, her son-in-law, Terry Walker, her brother, Jerry Rossow, sister-in-law, Judy Rossow, her niece, Nita Rossow and nephew, JW Rossow, his wife, Betsy, and two great-nephews, Sam and Noah.
Memorial gifts may be made to Angela Hospice at www.angelahospice.org.
In keeping with Darlene's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, December 14 from 2pm to 6pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 15 at 11am in the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019