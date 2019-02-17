Darlene Whitten



July , 1935 - Feb. 14, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Darlene A. Whitten, 83, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 in BellTower Health & Rehabilitation.



Darlene was born July 4, 1935 in South Bend, a daughter of the late Glenn and Margaret (Horning) Beasecker. She grew up in River Park and was a 1953 graduate of John Adams High School. She later graduated from Vogue Beauty College.



On May 16, 1964, Darlene married William “Bill” Whitten and the couple made Mishawaka their home.



Darlene worked at her home as a hairdresser for twenty-five years and also was employed at the Penny Saver for seven years. She bowled on leagues for many years. Darlene was an avid reader. She was a great cook and baker and was known as “having the best taco salad ever.” Darlene also enjoyed knitting and sewing. She was an animal lover and in particular of dogs. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren when they were small and when they were older was faithful about attending their many activities.



Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, on December 30, 2018; and by two sisters, Shirley Brown and Dolores Donathen.



Darlene is survived by her son, William “Bill” (Cami) Whitten, Sr. of Mishawaka; five grandchildren, Cassandra (Kyle) Krumlauf, Becca Whitten, Will Whitten, Caylee Bennett, and J.J. Meier; four great-grandchildren, Riot Krumlauf, Ethan Whitten, Caroline Raney, and Charlotte Krumlauf; many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Vickie (Dan) Sterzik; a special nephew, Mark (Beth) Brown; and special caregiver, Cherie Meier.



Services will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, February 19, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Burial will follow in Ferrisville Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 1:30 pm Tuesday in the funeral home.



Memorials are suggested to Pet Refuge in South Bend.



