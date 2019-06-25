Darnell A. Tobar, II



March 4, 2002 - June 20, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Darnell A. Tobar II was born on March 4, 2002 in South Bend, Indiana to Darnell A. Tobar and his loving mother, Natasha L. Poindexter. He made his transition from this temporary home to his heavenly home on June 20, 2019 at 3:34pm.



Darnell had four brothers and eight sisters (two sisters and two brothers on his mom's side, and two brothers and six sisters on his dad's side). Darnell loved his siblings and his siblings loved him as well.



Darnell attended Washington High School in South Bend, Indiana. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hanging out with friends, riding his bike, playing Basketball, playing video games, and fishing.



Darnell was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beverly Goins and Diana McCully.



Darnell leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Natasha L. Poindexter (Jermaine) and Darnell A. Tobar both of South Bend, Indiana; grandparents, Jan Vansion of Statesboro Georgia, Alford Poindexter, Bonnie Tobar, and Percy Tobar Sr. (Joanie) of South Bend, Indiana; aunts and uncles, Rickey Parker (Autumn), Adeline Jones, Brian Tobar, Percy Tobar (Tiffany) of South Bend, Indiana, and Connie Mclemore (Ray) of Savannah, Georgia; siblings, Trevion (Sarah), Dayana, Jacob, Elynee, Sanshelle, Danisha, Iesha, Beautiful, Asia, Damarion, Adrieonna, and Kishuan; and a multitude of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.



Services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at The Cathedral.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 25, 2019