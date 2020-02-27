Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bethel Tabernacle
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
Bethel Tabernacle
71378 Ironwood Drive
Niles, IN
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Sumnerville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Darold Anglin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darold A. Anglin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darold A. Anglin Obituary
Darold A. Anglin

Dec. 16, 1996 - Feb. 25, 2020

NILES, MI - Darold A. Anglin, age 23, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 25, 2020 at Lakeland Hospital. He was born on December 16, 1996 the son of Charles J. and Denee N. Anglin in Mishawaka. A funeral service will be held in Darold's honor at 6pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Bethel Tabernacle in Niles. Family and friends will be received prior to the service from 4-6 pm at the church. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sumnerville Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -