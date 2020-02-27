|
Darold A. Anglin
Dec. 16, 1996 - Feb. 25, 2020
NILES, MI - Darold A. Anglin, age 23, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 25, 2020 at Lakeland Hospital. He was born on December 16, 1996 the son of Charles J. and Denee N. Anglin in Mishawaka. A funeral service will be held in Darold's honor at 6pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Bethel Tabernacle in Niles. Family and friends will be received prior to the service from 4-6 pm at the church. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sumnerville Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020