Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
1531 Cobblestone Boulevard
Elkhart, IN 46514
574-293-6411
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rev. Darrell Bice


1933 - 2019
Rev. Darrell Bice Obituary
Rev. Darrell Bice

Dec. 2, 1933 - July 18, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Rev. Darrell R. Bice, 85, of South Bend, formerly of Elkhart, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Raymond A. Bice and Ruth M. Bushman.

He is survived by his children, Darrell Bice of Elgin, IL, Bryan (Chris) Bice of Sterling, IL, Douglas (Linda) Bice of Loves Park, IL, and Cindy Bice of Elkhart, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Darrell earned his Bachelor's degree from Bob Jones University and was a retired Pastor, most recently serving at Faith Baptist Church in Elkhart. After his retirement he worked security for Bethel College and the South Bend Airport.

Visitation for Darrell will be from 10 am to 11 am Saturday, July 20 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart. Private graveside services will follow at Rice Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the Library Fund at Faith Baptist Church in Sterling, Illinois. Online condolences may be sent to the Bice family at the funeral home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 19, 2019
