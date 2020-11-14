Darrell Chamberlain
March 10, 1936 - Nov. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Darrell D. “Buster” Chamberlain, 84, of South Bend passed away at Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 11 following a short illness.
Buster was born in South Bend on March 10, 1936 to the late Lloyd F. and Esther A. (Wedell) Chamberlain.
On August 19, 1961, in South Bend, Buster married Susan L. Bourdon. After 41 years of marriage, Susan passed away on February 1, 2003.
Buster is survived by his sons, Michael S. (Terri) Chamberlain and Patrick T. (Lisa) Chamberlain, both of South Bend, along with his grandsons, David M. (Ashley) Chamberlain and Christopher D. (Murranda) Chamberlain and great-grandchildren, Corbin and Parker Chamberlain. Buster also leaves behind his sisters, Juanita (James) Brown and Darlene (James) Flatoff, both of South Bend. Buster was preceded in death by his parents, wife Susan, and grandson, Ryan Chamberlain on June 7, 2000.
After graduation from Greene Twp. High School, Class of 1954, and honorably serving in the United States Army, Buster returned to farming. Buster and Susan loved to travel; after her passing, he continued to travel, reading, and working on anything mechanical. He loved being with his family and friends, but especially he loved his dogs, Rex and Queenie.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 15, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. The Funeral service will be on Monday, November 16, at 11:00 A.M. at Ardmore Brethren Church, 23370 Ardmore Trail, South Bend, with Pastor Stan Hullah officiating. Visitation will also be one hour before the funeral service, at the church. Burial to follow the service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, South Bend, IN. Visitation is subject to current health guidelines, and the church will require all attendees follow the local mask mandate. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at the funeral home website, hanleyandsons.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Buster's honor to the Ardmore Brethren Church, 23370 Ardmore Trail, South Bend, 46619 or to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnette Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Buster's family and friends.