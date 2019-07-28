|
Darrell Wayne Brown
Sept. 5, 1931 - July 14, 2019
NILES, MI - Darrell Wayne Brown, 87, passed away on July 14, 2019 in Lakeland Spectrum Health in Niles.
Darrell was born on September 5, 1931 in Fayette County, IN to the late Arthur and Olive (Stanton) Brown. Darrell was preceded in death by a sister, Ouidabon Harwood.
On March 19, 1959, in Mill Valley, CA, Darrell married Cheryl L. (Luke). She survives along with sons, David, Kenneth (Beth), and Arthur (Feyza); 2 grandchildren, Greg and Kristina; and a brother, Gerald Brown.
Darrell honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post 26, V.F.W. #2284, and D.A.V. Chapter. He worked at National Standard for 31 years before retiring in 1994. He was a member and Past Governor of the Moose Lodge #599.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Huntly Memorial Baptist Church, 1139 Huntly Rd., Niles where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service.
HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019