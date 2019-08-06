|
SOUTH BEND, IN - Daryl, 65, formerly of South Bend was called home by the Lord Wed., July 24 while living in Scottsdale, AZ, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 13, 1953 in South Bend to the union of Catherine Ford and Charles Stanley Ford. Daryl left South Bend in April 2000 and resided in Conley, GA until he became ill. On March 29, 2019, he moved to Scottsdale, AZ to be with family. Daryl was a quiet man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed chiming in every now and then when family members gathered around to sing at family functions. He was quick-witted and made jokes about everyone. He loved to give everyone nicknames that he made up. He especially enjoyed fishing. During his illness, he was unable to fish; however, when he arrived in AZ, Daryl said his bucket list was to fish one more time. He fulfilled that bucket list and was able to go fishing several times before departing this earth. While fishing, Daryl met a man who became his friend. They spent time fishing and talking about the Lord. Daryl was preceded in death by parents, Charles Stanley Ford and Catherine Ford; brothers, Eric Ford, William Simpson, Jr., and Ronald Simpson; and stepfather, William Simpson, Sr. He is survived by children, Daryl Ford, Jr. of Martin, TN, Shalonda Ford of Scottsdale, AZ, Quatrell (Carol) Gavin and Trevares Ford of South Bend, IN; siblings, Charles Stanley Fribbley, Sr. of Glen Cove, NY, Brenda Burnett of Fishers, IN, Sharon (George) Jones and Jacqueline Ford-Barnett of South Bend, IN, Kathy Simpson of Scottsdale, AZ, Kenneth and Keith Weatherspoon of South Bend, IN, and Kevin Weatherspoon of Hamburg, Germany; a special friend whom he called his “little brother,” Stuart Partridge, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Daryl will be greatly missed by family and friends. Before his death he made peace with God and made sure his children and siblings knew he loved them very much. A Memorial Service is Fri., Aug. 9, 2019, 11am at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 1232 E. Bronson St., South Bend, IN. Arrangements entrusted to Legacy Funeral Home of Mesa, AZ.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019