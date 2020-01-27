|
|
Daryl Morris
March 30, 1954 - Jan. 24, 2020
KENTWOOD, MI - Daryl Corrie Morris, age 65, formerly of Niles, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home in Kentwood. Daryl was born in South Bend, IN on March 30, 1954, the son of Jim and Dorothy (Hines) Morris. Daryl loved his family and Jesus. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Konkey) Morris; son, Chad (Jennifer) Morris; grandchildren, Dylan, Caitlyn, and Adelyn; his parents, Jim and Dorothy Morris of Buchanan; brothers, Gary of Vandalia, Brad (Laura) of Buchanan, and Jim of Buchanan; and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his brother Lanny.
Daryl and Sue married September 20, 1975 in Three Oaks, MI. They recently moved to the Kentwood area to be surrounded by their son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. Daryl was a man of faith and was an active member of his former church, Hope Community Church of Niles and at Faith United Church of God in Walker. He was a 1972 graduate of Buchanan High School and attended Michigan Tech. Daryl was involved in scouting as a youth, earning the rank of Life Scout, and served as an Assistant Scout Master with Troop 579. He retired from Koontz Wagner Electric in 2016 with over 40 years of service as a journeyman machinist performing electrical motor repair.
Daryl loved camping at his happiest place on earth - Grand Haven, MI, cruising, and being with his family. He was a man of strength and strong work ethic, always working on a project or the new house they were remodeling. His great joy was the title of Papa to three amazing grandchildren.
Funeral services for Daryl will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will be the night before on January 29, 2020 from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Legacy Christian School, 67 68th St. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548, on behalf of his grandchildren for their education. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 27, 2020