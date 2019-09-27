|
David A. Bartholomew
Dec. 30, 1953 - Sept. 25, 2019
GRANGER, IN - David Altevogt Bartholomew, 65, of Granger passed away at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 25th in his home surrounded by his loving family. Dave was born December 30, 1953 in Ft. Wayne to the late Dorothy (Altevogt) and Alfred C. Bartholomew and has lived in Granger since 1995. He graduated from Purdue University in Business Management in 1976. On July 16, 1977 in Bremen, IN he married his college sweetheart, Nancy Whitman, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Kathryn Bartholomew Fehr (David) of Chicago, IL and Mark Bartholomew (Betsy) of Osceola, IN; and three grandchildren, Wyatt Bartholomew, and Naomi and Nicola Fehr.
Dave worked as a manager for several companies throughout his life including Delmonte and McDonald's Corporation, and as the general manager of Peerless Cleaners in Fort Wayne. In 1995, Dave and his family moved to Granger when he began working for the University of Notre Dame as director of St. Michael's Laundry. In 2003, Dave had the opportunity to work for Keystone Logistics in South Bend, where he stayed until 2017, and then retired.
Dave was always friendly, easy-going, and had a good sense of humor. In summer, he could be found boating and fishing on the Northern Indiana lakes and in Canada. In the fall and winter months, he enjoyed watching Purdue and Notre Dame football and basketball games. Year round, he loved spending time with family and friends.
On Sunday, September 29th the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd, South Bend. A memorial service celebrating Dave's life will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the same location. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care c/o Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN, 46545. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019