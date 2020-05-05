Or Copy this URL to Share

David A. Geraghty



March 12, 1959 - May 4, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Visitation for David will be Wed., May 6, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend. A private service will follow. Please see the Palmer Funeral Home website for the full obituary.





