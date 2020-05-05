David A. Geraghty
1959 - 2020
David A. Geraghty

March 12, 1959 - May 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Visitation for David will be Wed., May 6, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend. A private service will follow. Please see the Palmer Funeral Home website for the full obituary.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
MAY
6
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
