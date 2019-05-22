David A. Iden



June 3, 1957 - May 20, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - David Alan Iden, 61, of Meridian Street, Mishawaka, passed away at the hospital, on Monday, May 20,2019, following an illness. He was born on June 3, 1957 in Mishawaka to Alfred and Nancy (Fortson) Iden both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Shirley Ann Iden. On May 6, 1978, he married Terri Lorene Richards in Mishawaka. She survives with their daughter, Melissa (Dustin) Milbourn; nieces and nephews, Alicia (Josh Senour) Richards, Peter (Crystal) Richards, Elizabeth Richards, and Stephen Richards; two greatnephews, Eli Pillips and Brentley Richards; and a greatniece, Ava Richards. Also surviving are many friends and adopted family members who loved him too. David was a member of the Model A Club, ABATE, and attended Grace Community Church in Mishawaka. He was a Welder and also owned the 7-Eleven store at the corner of 12th Street and Burkett Streets in Mishawaka. Friends will be received from 4pm until 8pm on Friday at Grace Community Church, 4001 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11am. Friends will be received at 10am. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary