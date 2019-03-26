David A. Johnson



March 25, 1939 - March 24, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - David A. Johnson, 79, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away at 4:47 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 in his home, following a brief illness.



He was born on March 25, 1939 to the late Alex and Mildred (Weber) Koteras in Tynor, IN, and was a lifelong area resident. Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Ann Johnson; and a granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Casimer.



David graduated in 1957 from South Bend Central High School. He retired in 2004 from AM General, where he worked as a Superintendent for 35 years.



On October 3, 2008, he married Barbara Barnes at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend, IN.



David is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Barbara Barnes Johnson of New Carlisle, IN; his daughter, Lisa A. (Greg) Casimer of Ogden Dunes, IN; his son, David M. (Joie) Johnson of South Bend, IN; three grandchildren, Kevin Patrick Casimer, Grace (Jon) Hilsmier, and Trevor David Johnson; one great-grandson, Cole Patrick Langridge; his sister, Lucille Nieter of South Bend, IN; a sister-in-law, Diane (Rick) Williamson, and many nieces and nephews.



David was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a long time instrumental member of Corpus Christi Parish and a founding member of the Coachmen Auto Club, where he was known as “Mr. Cool”. David was an avid golfer, who worked part time following retirement at Elbel Golf Course, where he had many many golfing buddies. He also enjoyed fishing; and he coached his son David at Chet Waggoner Little League for many years. David was a huge Minnesota Vikings and Notre Dame football fan.



Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, South Bend, IN, with Rev. Daryl Rybicki officiating. A private burial and graveside services will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Corpus Christi Building Fund, 2822 Corpus Christi Drive, South Bend, IN 46628 or Heartland Hospice, 333 N. Summit Street, P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086.



To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary