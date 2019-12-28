Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Portage Prairie United Methodist
David A. Lichtenbarger


1951 - 2019
David A. Lichtenbarger Obituary
David A. Lichtenbarger

Oct. 14, 1951 - Dec. 27, 2019

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - David A. Lichtenbarger, 68, of South Bend, passed away on Friday December 27, 2019, after fighting a battle with ALS. He was born on October 14, 1951, in South Bend, to Albert and the late Marilyn (Hostetler) Lichtenbarger and was a lifelong area resident. On July 17, 1982 he married Janette Robinson, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Ashley (Justin) Mann of Pendleton, IN, his son, David (Brooke) Lichtenbarger of North Liberty; five grandchildren, Baylie, Miah, Kara, Brayton and Beckett, a sister, Karen (Jim) Nelson of Westfield, IN; by two brothers, Richard (Barbara) and Steven (Helen) Lichtenbarger; and by many nieces and nephews. David was a partner at Lichtenbarger Farms, Brick Road, South Bend. He was a very active member of Portage Prairie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday December 29, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday December 30, 2019 at Portage Prairie United Methodist, Berrien County. Burial will follow at Portage Prairie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made the ALS Association or to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019
