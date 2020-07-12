David A. Locsi
March 7, 1952 - July 9, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - David A. Locsi, 68, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Dave was born March 7, 1952 in South Bend to the late Paul and Clementine (Nowacki) Locsi. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Tom Locsi; and a nephew, Dennis Klaer. Left to cherish Dave's memory are his loving wife, Martha (Klaer) Locsi; their children, Kristin (Eric) Hartnett and David M. Locsi; granddaughters, Colette and Everly Hartnett; brother, James (DeeAnne) Locsi; and sister-in-law, Judy Locsi. Dave was most at peace when spending time with his family, loving on his dogs, talking on his CB radio, riding his motorcycle, or watching his races on TV. He was a man of few words, yet had the largest heart. He cherished his wife and best friend of 46 years with all of his heart. His two children and two grandchildren were his pride and joy. Quick with a quippy remark, Dave's sense of humor was sharp and he had his family and friends laughing often. Admired by his loved ones, Dave was meticulous and methodical, and was certain there was only one way to do anything in life which, of course... was his way. Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, July 13, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net
. Contributions in memory of David Locsi may be offered to Heartland Hospice Fund.org/Donate
