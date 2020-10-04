David A. Mackowiak
May 14, 1950 - Oct. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Mackowiak, 70, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
Dave was born May 14, 1950 in South Bend to the late Clement and Mary Jane (Borlik) Mackowiak.
Left to cherish the memory of Dave is his loving wife of nearly 47 years, Veronique “Ronnie” (Rousculp) Mackowiak of South Bend; along with their son, Jason (Lisa) Mackowiak & grandson, Luke of Rolling Prairie; brothers, Mike (Judy) Mackowiak of Fort Wayne and Dennis (Donna) Mackowiak of Harleysville, PA, 13 nephews, 11 nieces, and many dear family members.
In 1998 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Dave's wife Ronnie lovingly donated a kidney to him, which extended his life for 22 years. Dave was an avid fisherman and member of the Michiana Bass Anglers Tournament Series, where he won 1st place in a tournament. He worked for South Bend Waste Water Treatment for 27 years, and received a key to the City of South Bend from Mayor Pete for his years of service. In Dave's younger years he enjoyed body building at Dave's Gym in South Bend. He was a lover of all animals and enjoyed watching the wildlife outside. His greatest love was spending time with his family, and especially his grandson Luke.
Friends and family are invited to visit Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00-3:00PM at St. Joseph Funeral Home on Mayflower Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to a Kidney Foundation. Condolences can be made at www.sjfh.net
.