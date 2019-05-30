David A. Minne



June 4, 1946 - May 25, 2019



WAKARUSA, IN - David A. Minne, 72, passed away at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019.



David was born on June 4, 1946 in South Bend to Camiel and Rosina (Van Landuyt) Minne. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Minne.



On March 18, 1972 he married Nancy Redding. She preceded in death on October 4, 2004.



Surviving are his son, Jason (Jody) Minne of Wakarusa and grandchildren, Brody and Bryson Minne.



David worked as a Carpenter in Construction in this area for many years, and ended his career in the trucking business. He enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and will be missed by all.



A Graveside Service will be on Friday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola where Military Rites will be given by VFW Post 360/American Legion Burial Team.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 30, 2019