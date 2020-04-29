Home

David A. Smith Obituary
David A. Smith

Nov. 5, 1951 - April 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - David A. Smith, 68, of South Bend passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home. He was born November 5, 1951 in Peru, Indiana to the late Richard and Louann (Minnier) Smith.

David is survived by his sons, Shawn Smith and Erick (Patricia Elkins) Smith; brother, Greg Smith; former wife, Christine (Mrozinski) Smith; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Scott Smith.

David worked as a security guard before his retirement. He enjoyed bowling and fishing and loved all animals.

A memorial service for David will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of David may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
