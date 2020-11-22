David A. Szymanski
Dec. 5, 1953 - Nov. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David A. Szymanski, 66, of West Linden Avenue, South Bend, Indiana, passed away at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, following an illness. He was born on December 5, 1953 in South Bend to Daniel and Irene (Przybylski) Szymanski. David was preceded in death by his father, Daniel and his brother, Chris Szymanski. On September 11, 1982, he married the former Peggy Skees. She survives with one son, Erik Szymanski and his daughter, Heather Szymanski, also of South Bend; his grandson, Devin Szymanski and also his mother, Irene Szymanski. David retired from Schafer Gear Works of South Bend following 41 years of service as a Machinist. He was a former Board Member of the St. Joseph Young Men's Society and PNA, serving as President and was also a member of the American Legion Post 284. David was an avid Notre Dame football fan and also loved NASCAR, the Chicago Bears, and the “Cubbies”. He also loved grilling out. In honor of David's wishes and consideration of the COVID-19 situation, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences for the family can be left at sjfh.net
