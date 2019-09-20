|
|
David Alan Conner
Jan. 07, 1953 - Sept. 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Alan Conner, 66, of South Bend, IN passed away on Tuesday, Sept 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. Calling hours and visitation are scheduled for Sunday, September 22 from 2-4:00 p.m. at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan Street in South Bend.
David was a lifelong South Bend resident. He was born to Kenneth J. Conner, Sr. and Margaret M. Conner and was a South Bend Washington High School graduate. He was preceded in death by his parents, and oldest brother Kenneth J. Conner, Jr. He is survived by Ken, Jr.'s wife Judy Conner, along with his brother Terry L. Conner (Sherry); his nieces and nephews, Tammy Steinike (Rich), Renae Peters (Matt), Nicole Grove, Scott Conner (Darrien), and Chad Conner (Stephanie) and several great nieces and nephews.
He worked in the automotive industry, primarily as a parts manager at Battjes Auto in Elkhart. He enjoyed classic cars, attending auctions and estate sales, and looking for those special pieces to add to his antique collection. His annual garage sale was one everyone looked forward to, not only to view his vast assortment of items but for his friendship, as well. He loved his little yorkie, Sally, and spent lots of quality time with his mother and her sister, his late Aunt Gertie.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Holy Cross Long Term Care, as they did a great job with Dave's daily needs. Also, we would like to thank his close friend, Mike Duggan for all his help over the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the South Bend Animal Clinic or the ALS Association.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019