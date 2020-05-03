David Allen “Rosco” Ruszkowski
May 15, 1951 - April 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Allen “Rosco” Ruszkowski, 68, passed away peacefully at 12:10 pm Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Center for Hospice, Elkhart. He was born May 15, 1951 in South Bend to the late Chester & Margaret (Plumbeck) Ruszkowski and has remained a lifelong area resident.
On August 1, 1981 in South Bend, David married the former Marsha Mason, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 38 years, he is survived by one daughter, Lynn (John) Hoke; three sons, Steven (Amber) Ruszkowski, Michael (Nelly Mthoni) Karczewski, and Ken (Cindy) Karczewski; one grandchild, Hailey Hoke; two sisters, Lois (Karl) Schwab and Diana Krueger; and one brother, Dennis Nash; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Quinn Ruszkowski; and one brother, Jay Nash.
Rosco was employed as a slit operator with Raco/ Hubble Corp prior to his death. He was a member of the American Legion Post 284, Lydick JayCees, and Lydick United Methodist Church. He was also a firefighter for Warren Twp. Rosco was a loving husband, father, and friend. Although he was a family man, he was known as the life of the party and “good times on Chimes”, referring to the name of his street. He was also a bartender at American Legion Post 284 as well as the original Madison Oyster Bar. Rosco enjoyed riding motorcycles and dancing and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
There will be no public services at this time, but a celebration of Rosco's life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Rosco may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, c/o Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be left for the Ruszkowski family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.