David Allen Santuro



Dec. 1, 1961 - March 6, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - David Allen Santuro, age 57, passed away March 6, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. David was born in Mishawaka, Indiana and lived in the area all his life. He graduated from John Adams High School in 1980 and received his Associates degree from Acme Institute of Technology.



He is survived by his loving daughter, Gina Santuro and her partner, Brad Fiorentino; his mother, Jacquelyn Swats and her partner, Bud Cowling; his brother, Mike (Kelcy) Santuro; and sisters, Lisa (Sree) Santuro and Cheryl (Bob) Matthew. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael S. Santuro in April 1975 and oldest brother, Charles “Tim” Underwood in September 2018. He has many nieces and nephews who will miss his generous soul and infectious laughter. His sense of humor, giving heart, and constant ability to have fun was admired by all who knew him.



If weather permitted, David spent a lot of his time at the beaches; his favorite spot was Union Pier, Michigan. He spent years updating his home with several of his friends, often while watching Notre Dame and Bears football games. David was described as a “man's man.” All who knew David knew of his passion and success at finding unbelievable deals. His sister Lisa nicknamed him “Bargain Dave.”



David was an avid traveler and spent his final week escaping the cold, touring out West and soaking up the sun. In September 2018 he retired from Ascensia Diabetes Care (formerly Bayer Corp.) after 34 years of service in the QA department.



A Memorial Gathering of family, friends, and loved ones will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana from 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary