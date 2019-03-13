Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Resources
More Obituaries for David Santuro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allen Santuro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Allen Santuro Obituary
David Allen Santuro

Dec. 1, 1961 - March 6, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - David Allen Santuro, age 57, passed away March 6, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. David was born in Mishawaka, Indiana and lived in the area all his life. He graduated from John Adams High School in 1980 and received his Associates degree from Acme Institute of Technology.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Gina Santuro and her partner, Brad Fiorentino; his mother, Jacquelyn Swats and her partner, Bud Cowling; his brother, Mike (Kelcy) Santuro; and sisters, Lisa (Sree) Santuro and Cheryl (Bob) Matthew. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael S. Santuro in April 1975 and oldest brother, Charles “Tim” Underwood in September 2018. He has many nieces and nephews who will miss his generous soul and infectious laughter. His sense of humor, giving heart, and constant ability to have fun was admired by all who knew him.

If weather permitted, David spent a lot of his time at the beaches; his favorite spot was Union Pier, Michigan. He spent years updating his home with several of his friends, often while watching Notre Dame and Bears football games. David was described as a “man's man.” All who knew David knew of his passion and success at finding unbelievable deals. His sister Lisa nicknamed him “Bargain Dave.”

David was an avid traveler and spent his final week escaping the cold, touring out West and soaking up the sun. In September 2018 he retired from Ascensia Diabetes Care (formerly Bayer Corp.) after 34 years of service in the QA department.

A Memorial Gathering of family, friends, and loved ones will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana from 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now