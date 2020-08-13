David Barkley
June 15, 1931 - August 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Barkley, 89, passed away peacefully in his home August 8, 2020.
He was born June 15, 1931 in Birmingham, England. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida (Luckman) Williams; two daughters-in-law, Cindi and Debbie Barkley; and brother-in-law, Irv Zitkus.
On December 12, 1977, Dave married Patricia Gardner. She survives him. Also left to cherish his memory are five children: Carrie, Ronald, Brian, Mike, and David (Justina) Barkley, Jr., all of South Bend; sister, Vera Zitkus; five grandchildren: Keith, Jason, Sara, Emma, and Adin Barkley; and one great-grandson, Talon Barkley. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
David was a proud Army Veteran, having served in Korea. He was Honorably Discharged in 1952, and was a member of the VFW Post 360. He was a home brewer who shared a lot of his beer, a collector of Toby Jugs, and made many latch hook rugs. He loved traveling with his wife, and had made many trips to Hong Kong and his home country, England. David worked at Krogers until 1977, when David and Patty moved to San Francisco, where he retired from Safeway as head meat cutter. He will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the ASPCA or to Hope Ministries in South Bend.
To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com
.