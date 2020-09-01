David was a fine bridge player, thoroughly likable, a son to be proud of....however, I think his Dad was a more clever player. Bill could eviscerate an opponent; smiling, joking, while making you enjoy getting smoked. A master at the end play.



And, Betty, was as good as both of them, yet always allowed Bill and David center stage. She defined motherhood. Mothers are like that; aces of hearts.



Rest in peace, ♠♥♦♣

Charles Spiher

Acquaintance