David Barnes Gadd
April 18, 1944 - August 29, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - David Barnes Gadd of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1944 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. His family later spent nine years in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before moving to South Bend, Indiana.
He went to North Hills High School in Pittsburgh, PA and in 1961 graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in accounting. His career began as an accountant until he took a job with Charles Schwab as a stockbroker. He worked for Schwab for fifteen years and received many production awards.
David was an accomplished bridge player and a Gold Life Master. He competed in many regional and national tournaments. He was most proud that in addition to being an accomplished player, he was a good partner. He valued education and relished letter writing. He also had a great passion for sports, especially golf, baseball, basketball and football. He was a dedicated Notre Dame fan and loved to go to their football games. He had fond memories of his time in Pittsburgh as a caddy and the humility he learned from the experience. For many years he worked out at Rock Steady Boxing where he loved the speed & heavy bags, weight training, and camaraderie.
David is survived by his brother, John Gadd and his dear friend, Mary Ellen Rust.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Clark & Elizabeth Barnes Gadd; and his brother, William Gadd.
Memorial donations may be made in David's honor to the Indianapolis Bridge Center, 8030 Castleway Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or Rock Steady Boxing, 6847 Hillsdale Ct., Indianapolis, IN 46250.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
.