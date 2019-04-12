Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bonek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bonek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Bonek Obituary
David Bonek

Sept. 1, 1959 - April 9, 2019

ELKHART, IN - David A. Bonek, 59, of Elkhart, IN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 9, 2019.

David was born September 1, 1959 in South Bend, IN, the son of the late Ernest and Joy Bonek who preceded him in death.

David is survived by his wife of 25 years, Anne; sons, Jacob Bonek and Adam (Alicia) Wilburn; daughters, Aleah (Antonio) Lacopo and Ariah Wilburn; 2 granddaughters, Alivia and Alexia; and siblings, Melody (Rick) Weiss, Mary (Greg) Szabo, and Mark (Stacey) Bonek. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

David was a 1977 graduate of Penn High School. He was a loyal and repsected employee of L.O.F., Inc., for 34 years. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed hunting every fall with his best friend, Rick Davis. He loved the “Red Rocker” Sammy Hagar and attended many of his concerts.

The family would like to express a most sincere thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially his nurse, Rhonda Gibson.

Following his wishes we would love to see you all gather for a memorial service in honor of his life. Details to come.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now