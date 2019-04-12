David Bonek



Sept. 1, 1959 - April 9, 2019



ELKHART, IN - David A. Bonek, 59, of Elkhart, IN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 9, 2019.



David was born September 1, 1959 in South Bend, IN, the son of the late Ernest and Joy Bonek who preceded him in death.



David is survived by his wife of 25 years, Anne; sons, Jacob Bonek and Adam (Alicia) Wilburn; daughters, Aleah (Antonio) Lacopo and Ariah Wilburn; 2 granddaughters, Alivia and Alexia; and siblings, Melody (Rick) Weiss, Mary (Greg) Szabo, and Mark (Stacey) Bonek. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.



David was a 1977 graduate of Penn High School. He was a loyal and repsected employee of L.O.F., Inc., for 34 years. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed hunting every fall with his best friend, Rick Davis. He loved the “Red Rocker” Sammy Hagar and attended many of his concerts.



The family would like to express a most sincere thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially his nurse, Rhonda Gibson.



Following his wishes we would love to see you all gather for a memorial service in honor of his life. Details to come.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.