David C. Berglund
Dec. 3, 1949 - May 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David C. Berglund, 70, of South Bend, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Trail Point Village in South Bend, IN.
David was born December 3, 1949 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Dr. David Berglund Sr. and Cleo (Speer) Berglund. He graduated from Poland High School in Poland, OH and later attended and graduated from University of Illinois with a Bachelor's of Arts, and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
David was a commercial airline pilot for Windward Airlines, and later worked in sales and marketing in the Brake and Strut Division at Bendix Corp. in South Bend, IN. After retiring from Bendix, David went on to work for Xybix Systems as a Regional Sales manager developing 911 systems. David was proud of his time traveling and even completed 27 trips around the world. He also worked as an usher for the University of Notre Dame for 45 years and attended Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Mishawaka, singing in the choir, and serving as a Eucharistic minister.
On December 21, 2006 in Anguilla, he was united in marriage to Sharon M. (Edstrom) Berglund, who preceded him in death on January 21, 2020.
David is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Berglund of Moline, IL, son, Mike Berglund of Kewanee, IL, stepdaughter, Michelle Lawton of South Bend, IN, two stepsons, Jeffrey Witt and David Witt both of South Bend, IN; and two grandchildren, Neil Burt of Mishawaka, IN and Jeff Burt of South Bend, IN. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Berglund of Evergreen, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Rick Berglund.
Memorial services for David will be at 1:00PM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home- Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614, with Rev. Julius Okojie officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to the donor's charity of choice.
Online condolences may be directed to the Berglund family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.