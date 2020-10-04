David Carl Gring
Oct. 25, 1959 - Feb. 9, 2020
VALPARAISO, IN -
David Carl Gring, 60, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso surrounded by friends and family.
David grew up in South Bend and was a graduate of LaSalle High School where he played baseball. David earned his bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Valparaiso University. David made his career in the natural gas industry, beginning with NIPSCO, BP, EnergyUSA, ConocoPhilips, and EDF trading.
He was a member of Calvary Church and faithfully attended a small group Bible study through Grace Point. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and soaking up the great outdoors. He will be remembered for his beautiful prayers, quick wit, humble and generous spirit.
He is survived by his wife, Laura (née Thielo), and their sons: Shane (Skyler) and new granddaughter, Dylan Caye of Pittsburgh, PA; Kyle (Christine) of Alameda, CA, and Scott (Katie) of Chicago, IL, as well as his parents, Robert and Nancy Gring; his siblings, Michael and Paula Gring; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews
A private Celebration of Life will be held on October 18, 2020 to mark the passing of this wonderful man.
David's love of family, love for the Lord, and zest for life will live on in all of our hearts.
Memorial donations may be made in David's honor to the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, Indiana: https://vnanwi.org/give.php
or True North Stables: https://www.truenorthtrainingstables.com/donate-index-impact