1/1
David Carl Gring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Carl Gring

Oct. 25, 1959 - Feb. 9, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN -

David Carl Gring, 60, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso surrounded by friends and family.

David grew up in South Bend and was a graduate of LaSalle High School where he played baseball. David earned his bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Valparaiso University. David made his career in the natural gas industry, beginning with NIPSCO, BP, EnergyUSA, ConocoPhilips, and EDF trading.

He was a member of Calvary Church and faithfully attended a small group Bible study through Grace Point. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and soaking up the great outdoors. He will be remembered for his beautiful prayers, quick wit, humble and generous spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Laura (née Thielo), and their sons: Shane (Skyler) and new granddaughter, Dylan Caye of Pittsburgh, PA; Kyle (Christine) of Alameda, CA, and Scott (Katie) of Chicago, IL, as well as his parents, Robert and Nancy Gring; his siblings, Michael and Paula Gring; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews

A private Celebration of Life will be held on October 18, 2020 to mark the passing of this wonderful man.

David's love of family, love for the Lord, and zest for life will live on in all of our hearts.

Memorial donations may be made in David's honor to the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, Indiana: https://vnanwi.org/give.php or True North Stables: https://www.truenorthtrainingstables.com/donate-index-impact


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved