David D. Coffman
Sept. 18, 1927 - Oct. 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - David D. Coffman, 93, of Mishawaka passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born September 18, 1927 in Slaughters, KY to the late Justice and Mary Lee (Dowden) Coffman.
When David was 13, he moved north with his parents and siblings to Mishawaka, a city he grew to love.
As a teen, he began attending First Baptist Church of Mishawaka with his family. His faith and trust in Jesus Christ for his salvation, and his active service at First Baptist Church of Mishawaka were central to every part of his life.
David proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He returned to Mishawaka where he met the love of his life, Wilma M. Hibbs.
David and Wilma married on July 5, 1958 at First Baptist Church in Mishawaka. Wilma M. (Hibbs) Coffman survives, along with his son, David R. Coffman of Pennsylvania and daughter, Laura (Tim) Pryor of Michigan; three grandchildren, John (Ashley) Pryor, Rebecca Pryor, and Joseph Pryor; sister, Jean Fore of IL; and two brothers, Roger (Patricia) Coffman of IN and Jerry (Patricia) Coffman of VA. David was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Coffman, Harold Coffman, and Ralph Coffman.
David graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1947. He began his career with Uniroyal, working on the Victory Shift during WWII, as a junior in high school. He retired in 1988 after 43 years with the company.
David's extended family brought him great joy as did his First Baptist Church family and friends. David loved bike riding on the Mishawaka Riverwalk on the bicycle he received for his 80th birthday.
When asked how he wanted to be remembered, he said; “I want to be remembered as a loving Christian who helped other people find salvation through Christ.”
Out of an abundance of caution, a private funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church. A celebration of life memorial service for family and friends will take place in the spring. David will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN.
Contributions in memory of David may be made to the Deacon's Benevolence Fund at First Baptist Church, 724 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr. Ste. D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences can be sent to the Coffman family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.