David D. Harder



Sept. 30, 1958 - May 20, 2020



CLINTON, IN - To his lifelong friends, he was Superman, Batman and Spiderman all rolled into one. To his siblings he was brother. To my mama, he was Soulmate. To me, Papa.



Papa was David Harder, taken from me too soon on May 20, 2020.



Papa gave me a love of traveling that began when I was six months old. He told me that I had a good time.



Papa was my best friend, the only role model I ever needed. Papa was part of my entire life, whether I needed it or not. I know that he changed people's opinions of the world, including my mom. He showed her that the world is incredibly beautiful if you open yourself up to it.



Papa loved to go for hikes, but his favorite place was to be out on the water. The San Juan Islands were one of his favorite places to go.



There is so much to say about my Papa that can't be put into words. That's how amazing he was.



I will love you forever Papa.



Rachel





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store