Allred Funeral Home
212 South Main Street
Berrien Springs, MI 49103
(269) 471-3729
David D. Schug


1923 - 2019
David D. Schug Obituary
David D. Schug

Feb. 19, 1923 - June 29, 2019

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI - David D. Schug, 96, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Niles, surrounded by his loving family.

He graduated from Ferris Institute College of Pharmacy, and he and his wife Floris opened Schug Drug Store in Berrien Springs in 1952. They sold the family business to their son, David H. Schug, in 1990, and David D. continued to work at the store as a pharmacist until it closed in 2005. In addition, he was very involved in serving and improving his community.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wed., July 3, at Allred Funeral Home, 212 S. Main St., Berrien Springs.

Funeral Services will be at Noon Friday, July 5, at Edwards Corners Bible Church, 51047 Chamberlain Rd., Marcellus, MI 49067, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to: Berrien Springs Community Library, 215 W. Union St., Berrien Springs, MI 49103; or Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, 5400 Niles Rd., St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online messages of condolence at www.allredfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 3, 2019
