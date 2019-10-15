Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
David Dalke


1952 - 2019
David Dalke Obituary
David Dalke

June 6, 1952 - Oct. 11, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - David D. Dalke, 67, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1952 at Hamilton Air Force base in Hamilton, California to the late Donovan and Deloris (Stratton) Dalke.

David lived in the South Bend area most of his life. He was beloved by his family and was the husband of Belinda; father of Megan (Trevor) Dougherty and Sara Dalke; and proud grandfather to Maxwell and Jolene. David is also survived by brother, Richard (Jaci) Dalke, Deborah (Craig) Brown, and Dayna Dalke.

David graduated from LaSalle High School, South Bend and received his Bachelors in Education from Purdue University. He was an avid sports fan and loved nothing more than his three girls. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He was currently working for Sherwin Williams. Friends will be received from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to The American Diabetes Association.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019
