Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Emmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Donald Emmons Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Donald Emmons Jr. Obituary
David Donald

Emmons Jr.

Dec. 17, 1950 - Nov. 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - David D. Emmons Jr., 68, of Apache Junction, AZ passed away peacefully at Mission Palms in Mesa, AZ. He was born in South Bend to David (Sr.) & Hattie (Wojtysiak) Emmons both of whom preceded in death along with his siblings, Walt, Rich, Barb, & Linda. He is survived by wife, Irene of Apache Junction, AZ; son, David D. Emmons III (Sherri Gill) of Mishawaka, IN; daughter, Leslie (Emmons) Fox of Mishawaka, IN; siblings, Irene, John, & Joan; & grandchildren, Alyson Fox & David D. Emmons IV. Memorial services to be held at a later time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -