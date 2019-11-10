|
|
David Donald
Emmons Jr.
Dec. 17, 1950 - Nov. 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - David D. Emmons Jr., 68, of Apache Junction, AZ passed away peacefully at Mission Palms in Mesa, AZ. He was born in South Bend to David (Sr.) & Hattie (Wojtysiak) Emmons both of whom preceded in death along with his siblings, Walt, Rich, Barb, & Linda. He is survived by wife, Irene of Apache Junction, AZ; son, David D. Emmons III (Sherri Gill) of Mishawaka, IN; daughter, Leslie (Emmons) Fox of Mishawaka, IN; siblings, Irene, John, & Joan; & grandchildren, Alyson Fox & David D. Emmons IV. Memorial services to be held at a later time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019