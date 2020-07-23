1/1
David E. Barker Sr.
David E. Barker, Sr.

Sept. 12, 1941 - July 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - David Earl Barker, Sr. of South Bend passed away Monday, July 20 after a long, hard fight with many illnesses. He was born in Emmons, WV and was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Percy Barker; brothers, Johnny, Gene, and Harry Barker; and his sister, Corrine Asbony. He is survived by his wife Thelma; son, David E. Barker, Jr. of South Bend; daughter, Diane Krempec (Larry) of South Bend; his four grandkids, Kara, Chris, Adam, and Ashley; a brother, Gary Barker (Marilyn) of Sarasota, FL; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Dave moved to Cleveland, OH in 1960 where he worked in the Steel Mills for 36 years. In 1963 he met and married Thelma Vest and a year later they were blessed with twins. As a youth, Dave loved artwork, pool, and all sports, especially baseball. As he got older his passions were his family, woodworking, cooking, shopping, and being the best neighbor and friend to all whom he met.

Funeral services for Dave will be held at Noon on Friday, July 24 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel, 521 N. William St. Committal services and burial will follow in Sumption Prairie Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to Alzheimer's Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634 or American Diabetes Association, Chicago, IL Office, 55 E. Monroe St., Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Welsheimer Funeral Home
521 North William Street
South Bend, IN 46616
(574) 232-4857
