David E. Dunlap
Nov. 27, 1941 - July 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David E. Dunlap, 78, of South Bend passed away Saturday, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by wife, Billie; daughters, Deborah D. Shafer (James) & Leslie B. Henegar (Jeff); son, David L. Dunlap (Daneen); five grandchildren; sister, Dianne Sisley (Fred); brother, V. Baillie Dunlap (Jean); & sister-in-law, Joyce Linnett (Mark). Family will receive friends 4-7 pm TODAY, July 16 in the Palmer Lakeville Chapel, 601 N. Michigan St., Lakeville. Please wear a face mask and observe social distancing. A full obit is at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
