David E. Krol
May 20, 1952 - Sept. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Krol, 67, passed away on Wednesday September 18, 2019. Dave was born May 20, 1952 in South Bend, to Edwin and Rita (Trozzy) Krol, “Rita-Ma”. Dave was preceded in death by a wife, Stacy (Miller) Krol and step-son, Jim Logan.
On October 7, 2016 in South Bend, Dave married Anita Jones. She survives along with his parents, Rita & Ed Krol; daughters, Erica (Todd) Smith-Beachy, Kelly (Jeffro Blankenship) Benhart, Anna (John) Marks; step-daughters, Jessica Logan, Andrea (Anthony) Jackson; step-sons, Justin (Hannah) Miller, Thomas Fitzwater; sisters, Barbara (Ted Johnson) Krol, Rebecca (Ty) Heckaman, Janice (Randy) Rajski; brother, Brad (Rose) Krol; daughter-in-law, Lisa Logan; 18 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Dave was a North Liberty graduate. He retired from the railroad after 25 years of service, then worked for Schilli National Lease until retiring again. Dave was a member of Crumstown & Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Clubs and the Abate Region 1. He enjoyed Tuesday night Pool league and Euchre Thursday. Dave's passion was his Harleys, trips to Sturgis & Flying-V for Bike Rallies, and NASCAR. He enjoyed music, dancing, and spending time with friends. He had a great sense of humor and was always smiling and laughing. “Dave talked to himself, because he was talking to the most intelligent person he knew.” You could always count on a joke whenever you were with him. Dave truly loved his family, especially his grandchildren and his parents. His mom will always cherish the heart to heart talks she shared with him. David will be greatly missed, always loved, and will ride on forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be 11:00 am to 1:00pm and 2:00pm - 6:00pm with a Funeral Service to begin at 6:00pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019