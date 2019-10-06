Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Graveside service
Following Services
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
Resources
David E. Morris


1941 - 2019
David E. Morris Obituary
David E. Morris

July 27, 1941 - Oct. 3, 2019

GRANGER, IN - David E. Morris, 78, of Granger passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at home after an extended illness. David was born July 27, 1941 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Nellie (Morris) Grow. On July 16, 1983 in Muncie, David married Marilyn (Rainier) Morris, who survives in Granger.

Also surviving are two daughters, Debra (Bryon) Sidwell and Macinda Abbott; three sons, David (Gina) Morris, Michael (Cindy) Morris, and Donald (Leandra) Morris; stepdaughter, Melinda Iosua; nineteen grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; brother, Ivan (Cindy) Grow; sister-in-law, Linda Guy; and friend, Bill W. In addition to his mother, David is preceded by his grandmother, Emma Jane (Reynolds) Morris.

David retired as the manager of the meat department at Marsh Supermarket in Muncie and at Meijer in Mishawaka. He enjoyed cooking, landscaping, and working in his vegetable garden (especially the tomatoes).

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at 1:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend. Friends may gather with the family at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. A graveside service will follow with burial at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
