David E. Morris
July 27, 1941 - Oct. 3, 2019
GRANGER, IN - David E. Morris, 78, of Granger passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at home after an extended illness. David was born July 27, 1941 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Nellie (Morris) Grow. On July 16, 1983 in Muncie, David married Marilyn (Rainier) Morris, who survives in Granger.
Also surviving are two daughters, Debra (Bryon) Sidwell and Macinda Abbott; three sons, David (Gina) Morris, Michael (Cindy) Morris, and Donald (Leandra) Morris; stepdaughter, Melinda Iosua; nineteen grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; brother, Ivan (Cindy) Grow; sister-in-law, Linda Guy; and friend, Bill W. In addition to his mother, David is preceded by his grandmother, Emma Jane (Reynolds) Morris.
David retired as the manager of the meat department at Marsh Supermarket in Muncie and at Meijer in Mishawaka. He enjoyed cooking, landscaping, and working in his vegetable garden (especially the tomatoes).
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at 1:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend. Friends may gather with the family at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. A graveside service will follow with burial at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019