David E. Tucker
1957 - 2020
David E. Tucker

Dec. 3, 1957 - Aug. 1, 2020

BLACK, AL - David Earl Tucker, formerly from South Bend, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in his home in Black, Alabama at the age of 62.

Dave was born on December 3, 1957, in South Bend, the son of the late George Tucker, Sr. and Karleen (Densch) Tucker. Dave is survived by his wife, Kathryn Wilson Tucker, stepson, Broderick (Brody) Phillips; three siblings, Karen (Dan) Kirtley, Cheryl (Paul) Laskowski, and George (Lori) Tucker, as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Dave was a member of Teamsters Local 364. He retired from Yellow Freight System. Dave was a motorcycle enthusiast and a life-long Notre Dame sports fan.

A Celebration of Dave's Life will take place on Friday, October 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Grill 362, South Bend Firefighters Association, 4025 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
04:30 - 09:00 PM
Grill 362, South Bend Firefighters Association
