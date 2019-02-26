David Earl Hanna



August 29, 1935 - Feb. 24, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - David Earl Hanna, 83, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Acres of Indiana. He was born August 29, 1935 to the late Curtis and Ruth (Flowers) Hanna in LaPorte, Indiana.



Dave graduated from Riley High School in 1953 where he played baseball. He continued playing baseball at Olivet College where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1957. On August 18, 1956, David married Jolene (Emmons) Hanna, who survives in South Bend.



Also surviving are three daughters, Jill (Douglas) Wileman, Judy (Roger) Day, and Jennifer (Gary) Pfledderer; and seven grandchildren, Whitney, Trevor, Carly, Wesley, Zoie, Alec, and Max.



Dave was an aircraft engineer who retired from Allied Signal in 1993. Dave loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a member of Hampshire Country Club, First Presbyterian Church, and the IU Varsity Club. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time at Magician Lake and enjoying a cold beer with family and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held for Dave on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 5 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend with Pastor Don Neely officiating. Friends may gather with the family at the funeral home at 3 PM until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care or Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralmes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary