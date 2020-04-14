Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Resources
More Obituaries for David York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edsel "Dave" York


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Edsel "Dave" York Obituary
David “Dave” Edsel York

May 27, 1947 - April 2, 2020

NILES, MI - David “Dave” Edsel York, 72, of Niles, MI, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home.

David was born on May 27, 1947 to Edsel and Velda (Cross) York in Niles. On June 4, 1966 he married Laura Shipley at a ceremony in Niles. David was a disabled Vietnam veteran, an avid poker player, Notre Dame football fan, and proud member of AA for over 30 years. As a younger man, he enjoyed hunting. Later in life he found more enjoyment in watching animals from his secluded get away in Baldwin, MI where he hosted a family get together every July.

He is survived by his son, Brad (Sandi) York, daughter, Vikki (Chris Houck) York, sister, JoAnne LaRocco; his brothers, Keith (Helen) York, Ken (Teressa) York, Scott (Kathy) York, and Brian (Beth) York; and his grandchildren, Zachory York, Callie York, Benjamin York, Hanna York, Gatlin York, and Kristen York-Houck.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Laura (Shipley) York, parents, Edsel and Velda York, brother, Jerry York, and brother-in-law, Ray LaRocco.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Cremation has taken place and the family will have a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made to Michiana Down Syndrome, PO Box 1454, Granger, IN 46530; please make checks payable to DSFSAG.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -