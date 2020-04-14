|
|
David “Dave” Edsel York
May 27, 1947 - April 2, 2020
NILES, MI - David “Dave” Edsel York, 72, of Niles, MI, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home.
David was born on May 27, 1947 to Edsel and Velda (Cross) York in Niles. On June 4, 1966 he married Laura Shipley at a ceremony in Niles. David was a disabled Vietnam veteran, an avid poker player, Notre Dame football fan, and proud member of AA for over 30 years. As a younger man, he enjoyed hunting. Later in life he found more enjoyment in watching animals from his secluded get away in Baldwin, MI where he hosted a family get together every July.
He is survived by his son, Brad (Sandi) York, daughter, Vikki (Chris Houck) York, sister, JoAnne LaRocco; his brothers, Keith (Helen) York, Ken (Teressa) York, Scott (Kathy) York, and Brian (Beth) York; and his grandchildren, Zachory York, Callie York, Benjamin York, Hanna York, Gatlin York, and Kristen York-Houck.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Laura (Shipley) York, parents, Edsel and Velda York, brother, Jerry York, and brother-in-law, Ray LaRocco.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Cremation has taken place and the family will have a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made to Michiana Down Syndrome, PO Box 1454, Granger, IN 46530; please make checks payable to DSFSAG.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020