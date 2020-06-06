David Farr
July 20, 1937 - June 3, 2020
NILES, MI - David Michael Farr, age 82, died peacefully at home on June 3, 2020. Dad was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on July 20, 1937 to Alfred and Mary Rebecca (O'Donnell) Farr. Dad graduated from Niles High School in 1955 and joined the Navy, where he served for 4 years in San Diego and Japan. On November 29, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Joan C. (Falvey) Farr at St. Mary's Church, and they spent the next 62 years side by side in his beloved green house. Dad worked at Falvey's store and the Niles Post Office until he decided to earn his Bachelor's degree in History and English from Western Michigan University. He went on to earn his Master's degree and had a fulfilling career teaching in the Niles School district for over 20 years.
Dad was a life-long Cubs fan. He was the best cook and spoiled his family with fresh bread, homemade pasta, pizza, chicken fingers, and onion rings. He was an accomplished woodworker, making beautiful furniture on which Joan could display her treasures and for his children and grandchildren to enjoy. Dad was always very supportive of our clan and was so proud of us. He instilled the need for independence in his daughters and taught us life lessons, often framed with his favorite quotes from The Godfather. He was head over heels in love with our Mom until the day he died.
Besides our Mom, Dad is survived by his three daughters, Kathleen Joan Reed and her husband Ron of Bristow, VA, Patricia Jane DeVarney and her husband John of Burlington, VT, and Laura Anne Ping and her husband Michael of Mishawaka, IN; his adoring grandchildren, Elizabeth Williams (husband Drew), Kimberly Carmichael (husband Sean), Rachel Reed, Mackenzie Reed, Sean DeVarney, Mary DeVarney, Colin DeVarney, Shelby Ping, and Meghan Ping; and great-grandchildren, Zoe, Rhys, Gemma, Rosemary, and Lily.
Dad was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Robert Farr (Agnes Lorene); and his in-laws, William and Elizabeth Falvey. The family plans a private graveside service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Food Pantry at St. Mary's Church in Niles. Online condolences may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.